Belinda returns to acting after 12 years; This is how she looks in Netflix’s “Welcome to Eden”

Belinda shared a preview of the Netflix series on social networks, “Welcome to Eden”which marks his return to acting after 12 years.

Through his Instagram account, the pretty green-eyed girl published a trailer for this Spanish production in which he stars alongside Amaia Aberasturi, Amaia Salamanca, and Albert Baró.

The official premiere of this new series, which aims to consolidate itself in the public’s taste as “Elite” or “La casa de papel”, will be next Friday, April 1.

Belinda stars in Netflix’s “Welcome to Eden”

Photo: Instagram @belindapop

“Excited with the first images of Welcome to Eden, very soon”wrote at the bottom of the publication that so far registers more than half a million reactions in which the followers of the singer, also called “Belifans” celebrated her return to the screens.

Belinda on her return to acting

Photo: Instagram @belindapop

The recordings of “Welcome to Eden” began in February 2021 in Barcelona, ​​Spain, on the Canary Islands of Lanzarote and San Sebastian.

The last time Belinda acted on television was in the telenovela “Camaleones”, in 2010, together with Alfonso Herrera; and she had previously participated in the series “Mujeres assassinas 3”, in 2008, alongside Isabella Camil and William Levy.