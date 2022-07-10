Belinda revealed that she spends up to three days without bathing and sparked comments on social networks

Belinda revealed in a promotional interview for the new Netflix series welcome to edenwhich she stars in, who has spent up to three days without bathing, which sparked hundreds of comments from her followers.

However, when making the controversial confession, he immediately clarified that she does not like to be without bathing, which upset her audience a little, who did not hesitate to criticize the Mexican actress and singer.

“Luckily, Beli doesn’t like to go without bathing for a long time… (laughs)”, “What, three days without bathing?”, “Belinda always so incoherent”, “I haven’t bathed for three days maximum. I don’t like to be without bathing; the last straw, no one understands what she says, ”were some of the user comments on the TikTok social network.

It should be remembered that some celebrities have declared that they do not bathe frequently. One of them Jake Gyllenhaal, who admitted it in Vanity Fair magazine in which he stated that, for him, bathing was less and less necessary. “I think there is something beneficial in that for skin maintenance. Our bodies clean themselves and naturally”he said in the interview.

While the actor couple made up of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis revealed it in a podcast in which he said: “I wash my armpits and crotch daily and nothing else.” He added that his children are cleaned where they are dirty, “but for the rest, it makes no sense to bathe them.”

The same goes for Shepard and Bell, who point out that they only take a bath when they smell bad. and that they do it to preserve the environment.

This has caused a great discussion inside and outside of Hollywood, as many do not share this habit with them. In fact, actor Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson, in response, wrote on social media about him that he showers three times a day.

“I chose wrong”: Belinda was honest

Belinda and Christian Nodal were one of the most followed couples in the world of entertainment, but the end of their relationship generated many comments, as there was talk of wedding plans.

The interpreter spoke with fashion Spain on various topics of his professional career, but one aspect that drew attention was his comments about his former romantic partner.

One of the questions that the singer was asked in the aforementioned media outlet was about being sorry for having exposed the intimacy of their romantic relationship to the media.

“Of course, one hundred percent. She would never do it again. Yes, I regret, and I say it from the heart, of having exposed that topic as I did, “said the artist.

“But hey, that’s life. I chose wrong, which makes everything even worse. Can you put ‘I screwed up’ in fashion? Well put it there I screwed up. In all aspects”, were the forceful words of Belinda to the publication in Spain.

It is worth mentioning that his separation from Nodal has been marked by controversies and acts of heartbreak, such as erasing tattoos that were made. The separation and mourning process of each of the singers has been different. Nodal was showing little by little how he was removing the marks on his skin that were made in mention of his ex-girlfriendwhile Belinda preferred to do it in a more private way.

However, as secret as it was, the duo’s followers noticed that the tattoo that the 32-year-old Spanish-Mexican had on one of her ankles – which was a heart with the initials of Christian Nodal’s name – disappeared. .

According to the entertainment magazine Hello, Years ago, Belinda had already made her heart, but in view of the love she professed for Nodal, she decided to incorporate the initials CN in the center.

Although the love they showed indicated that the couple would end up marrying and building a family, everything had an unexpected turn and in February of this year they ended.