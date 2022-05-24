Belinda reveals her beauty secrets to have porcelain skin and produce collagen

Belinda always surprises us with her spectacular looks and, recently, In an interview, she confessed what her beauty secrets are to show off porcelain skin and produce collagen.a fundamental asset to counteract aging.

So if you want to have skin as spectacular as Belinda, here we will tell you what is the skin care routine of the actress and singer. However, she remembers that each skin is different and it is always best to go to a professional.

What does Belinda use to get collagen and porcelain skin?

Through an interview with Allure to promote his participation in the series’welcome to eden‘, Belinda revealed which products should not be missing in case you are on a remote island like in the Netflix production.

Moisturizer

Belinda confessed that she loves moisturizers, and it is that having hydrated skin is one of the fundamental steps to avoid the appearance of wrinkles and expression lines. If you have dry skin, it is recommended to apply moisturizing gel creams to prevent acne breakouts.

Hyaluronic acid

In addition, Belinda assured that she loves moisturizers that contain hyaluronic acid. This asset is found in the body, however, with age it decreases, causing dry skin. Hyaluronic acid is ideal for retaining moisture in the face and giving it a plumping and healthy effect.

collagen

Undoubtedly, collagen is one of the most important anti-aging active ingredients to have porcelain skin and Belinda knows it, because she even has her own brand. Taking collagen will not only help you to disappear wrinkles and expression lines, but it is also ideal for maintaining healthy joints.

moisturizing mist

The actress and singer assured that she also takes care of her skin with a moisturizing mist or mist. This product, in addition to providing hydration to the face, is perfect for refreshing in hot seasons. “I do all of that and I wash my face every night,” Belinda revealed.

Belinda hydrates the skin to give the face a luminous appearance. Photo: Instagram @belindapop

As you will see, hydration is key in the Belinda’s beauty routine, because it helps your body produce collagen and show off porcelain skin. Do you use any of Belinda’s skincare secrets?