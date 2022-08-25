Belinda says goodbye to her hair, bets on a new look and is compared to Dua Lipa

This Thursday, Belinda was once again a topic of conversation due to the photographs that are already circulating on social networks, where he looks unrecognizable after undergoing a radical change of look.

It is a photo shoot for the Badhombre Skin magazine, a publication in which the interpreter risked everything and the most surprising thing is that she told him goodbye to your hair.

With a pixie cut and the hair in a tone pastel pinkthe also actress of ‘Welcome to Eden’ left her millions of fans with their mouths open, as she shows herself in a facet that she had never tried.





In addition, Belinda did not want to be left behind and followed the trend that some celebrities are wearing: remove eyebrow.

Rosalia recently She also opted to wear her eyebrows hidden, but Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevingne and Crystal Renn have all rocked the trend. not forgetting to Miley Cyruswho snatched the role of “Hannah Montanato Belinda.





Other curiosities that jumped out at the eyes of Internet users is that in one of the photos, the composer also looks radiant with a locker room similar to the one he wore Dua Lipa on his Future Nostalgia Tour, last March.





The comparisons They have not been long in coming between Belinda and the British singer, since each one has a loyal audience that supports her and defends her from all kinds of speculation.





