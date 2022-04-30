Belinda shows how to dance cumbia from Los Angeles Azules

Belinda She was a guest on the Spanish program The resistance where he demonstrated how to dance a cumbia from The blue Angels.

The beautiful singer took on the task of showing her best dance steps so that the host of the broadcast would try to imitate her, however, he pointed out that It was very difficult.

In the recording of a few seconds, the artist appears making a couple of movements, while telling the presenter that it is very simple. When the driver began to dance, the public began to laugh when they saw that he did not follow the interpreter’s advice one hundred percent “Light without gravity”.

According to users, the presenter gave the singer a couple of glances that could mean a flirtationHowever, at no time was there any comment from him or the artist.

“Is it my imagination or have these two had their eye on each other already?”wrote an Internet user, to which she received as a response from another user: “You’re right.”

In addition, the people who interacted with the publication of TikTok They pointed out that with that video they already knew why the singer’s ex-partners had tattooed her face.

“I understand why they get “Belinda” tattooed on their face.”, “Someone who tattooed Belinda on me?”, Are some of the comments that can be found in the post of La Resistencia.

It is worth mentioning that the messages in which Internet users continue to think that the driver fell in love with the artist are increasing.

“How he looks at her! I get the impression that it is hard for him to hold her gaze, she fascinated him”pointed out a user.

So far, the publication exceeds 190 thousand “likes” and has just over seven hundred comments. In addition, it exceeds 4 million views.

