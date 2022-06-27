Belinda shows off her charms in a mischievous photo in a swimsuit

Tremendous figure that the singer boasted Belinda after returning to Mexico after a few months ago he changed his residence to Madrid Spainas she was seen in a tight red swimsuit while enjoying her stay in a hotel, while her participation in the Machaca Fest in Monterrey, Nuevo León.

Belinda moved to Spain to record the second season of her series on Netflix, Welcome to Eden, and now he is in Mexico to return to the stage at the aforementioned event.

Also read: Karely Ruiz shows off her attractive figure with a hot photo shoot

Through her stories, Beli showed off her “sunbath” in an infinity pool, showing off her delicate silhouette and fine attributes, causing a sensation among her followers and the pink press, showing why she is still the princess of pop in Latin America.

Belinda returns to Mexico after the controversy caused by her breakup with fellow singer Christian Nodal, a situation that has been forgotten for the one born in Madrid.

This June 25, he will perform with all his hits, and perhaps his new songs Edén and Colorblind, on the stage of Machaca Fest 2022, where great stars such as Slipknot, Panteón Rococó, Reik, División Minúscula, Cartel de Santa will also participate. , Genitállica, El Gran Silencio, Nortec, Vilma Palma e Vampiros and many more.

Also read: Club América: Patty López shows her treasures in a lace bodysuit