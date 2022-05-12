Belinda shows off her flat abdomen on the beach and reaps praise

The actress Belinda The 32-year-old is having a great time in Spain thanks to the premiere of the series ‘Welcome to Eden’, which is on the podium of the most watched on Netflix. The singer has been installed in the old continent for a long time where she, in addition to recording the series, also promotes it.

Belinda She is very active on social networks where she accumulates more than 15 million followers from all latitudes and for them she shares photos of her best looks, poses, advertising campaigns, trips, previews of her work and the best family moments.

Related news

Belinda. Source: instagram @belindapop

Now Belinda He surprised his fans on the social network by publishing a series of photographs in which he shows off his flat abdomen from the beach while posing with a light blue micro bikini at sunset to celebrate how well he is doing in one of his favorite facets: the performance.

Belinda. Source: instagram @belindapop

“blue eden” wrote Belinda along with the images that have her as the protagonist. The actress looks at the camera lens in a very sensual way as she lies down on the sand so that all her elaborate silhouette, product of physical effort and good nutrition, is exposed.

Belinda. Source: instagram @belindapop

Immediately fans of Belinda They reacted to the publication and showered her with praise for her talent and beauty. “Utopian” ; “All Queen” ; “Beautiful after each relationship you are much more beautiful. You are unique”; “Beautiful” were some of the comments she received.