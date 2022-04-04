Belinda shows off the long bob and blonde balayage that you should wear at 30 to go to the office

Belinda lights up social networks with such an elegant change of look that we love how she looks to go to the office and this time the celeb shared some photos in which she showed off her hair with a long bob haircut that she fused with golden balayage highlights, so dare to recreate this proposal that will rejuvenate you in an instant. A perfect hair to wear at 30!

When we thought that brown hair would dominate the image of our fashion gurus, the interpreter of ‘In love you have to forgive’ reminds us that blonde will continue to be a safe bet to wear in season of the year, so we suspect that very soon other celebrities will join this suggestion.

Related news

Belinda shows off a long bob haircut with golden balayage highlights

Beli reappears on social networks (after a long absence) with hair so perfect and sophisticated that it invites us to choose the executive vibe in the coming months. In the album, the singer showed off her straight hair, slightly below her shoulders, without layers or bangs.

Photo: Facebook/ Belinda

Its new image invites us to play with our hair to show off a blonde from mid-lengths to ends that illuminates the skin and forgets about movement or volume. We love how it looks with this futuristic style that transports us to the famous movie of the late 90s; ‘Matrix’.

You, would you wear the Balayage Bob haircut with golden balayage highlights in the style of Belinda? It seems to us a very successful proposal.