Belinda slimmer and more beautiful than ever in a blue tailored suit achieves a new success | Special: Instagram

Adding one more success to his career, Belindaattended the first press conference in Madrid, Spain, to promote his new series “Welcome to Eden” and she looked more beautiful and slimmer than ever dressed in a daring blue tailored suit.

Belinda stood out from the rest of the cast wearing a sophisticated royal blue oversize tailored suit made up of an unbuttoned blazer and high-waisted pants with wide legs that she combined with a metallic halter neck top and high sandals with thin straps.

The actress and singer of 32 years old She exuded elegance and sophistication during the talk with the Spanish press, wearing a wet-look hairstyle on her long brown hair and light metallic makeup that highlighted her tanned cheeks and full pink lips.

After her breakup with the acclaimed singer Christian Nodal, the Princess of Latin Pop, said goodbye to Mexico and is in full promotion of her new series “Welcome to Eden” which will premiere on the Netflix streaming platform on May 6.

The long-awaited Spanish series directed by the filmmaker, Daniel Benmayorco-stars Belinda, Amaia Salamanca, Lola Rodriguez, Berta Vázquez, Ana Mena, Begoña Vargas, Sergio Momo, Amaia Aberasturi, Alex Pastrana, Berta Vázquez and Tommy Aguilera.

During her promotional tour, she visited the Spanish radio station Hit FM dressed in a tiny dress with floral print and during the broadcast of the program she danced her recent song “The School Girl” which he performs in collaboration with lola indigo and Tini Stoessel.

Belinda has established herself as a fashion benchmark and throughout her extensive artistic career she has starred in remembered photo shoots, iconic covers of prestigious international magazines and successful advertising campaigns for renowned brands.

The actress, singer and songwriter originally from Madrid, Spain, graced the cover of the month of March of the fashion magazine L’Officiel India in commemoration of International Women’s Day accompanied by the Yucatecan model and designer, gabriela gonzalez.

Belinda is one of the most influential faces in the entertainment industry and recently captured the spotlight of the press in Madrid during the red carpet of an event organized by the magazine she dressed in a black outfit from the renowned brand Monot.

The famous Spanish naturalized Mexican artist revealed in an interview for various media that she will establish her residence in Spain for the next six months and announced that after a decade he will release a new album with previously unreleased songs.