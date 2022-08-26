Belinda surprises with a spectacular change of look for a magazine session [Fotos] – The Sun of Puebla

Belindaactress and singer, surprised social network users by presenting several images with a look change which made her look very different than usual.

Is new and radical image It is part of his participation with a magazine where he conducted an interview about some aspects of his career and shared with his fans some of the products he uses for his personal care.

Spanish-born actress recently celebrated his birthday in an event that he shared with his family and where he enjoyed various tourist sites, especially Disneyland in California, United States.

Belinda surprises her fans with a new look

Through his Instagram account (@belindapop), the singer announced her collaboration with the magazine “Skin” of Bad Man Magazine for a photo shoot and an interview.

In the images it looks with a completely changed look to the have short pink hairwhich merges with the colors of their makeup and with outfits that look unconventional and highlight the beauty of your body.

This is part of the futuristic dynamic of the concept of the publication, so her great outfit stands out with the background scenarios, be it a completely white one or a dark one with dim lights to focus the gaze on her.

Because of this, some users related her look to the one presented by the actress. Jovovich mile in the film “The fifth element”. Because of the short hair in pink, it can also be related to the look that it presents Natalie Portman in the film “closer”, in scenes that are remembered for the sensuality they show.

“Definitely one of my favorite magazines! Thanks to the whole team for this fantasy, ”Belinda wrote next to the publication of the photographs.

Alex Cordova, Mexican photographer, was in charge of the session, who has already worked with Belinda and who on this occasion knew how to highlight the looks and angles that the singer grants. As for the makeup, it was in charge of the professional stylist Bere of the Rosealso one of the main collaborators of the actress.

Regarding the outfits that he wore throughout the session, they are from brands such as Dolce and Gabbana and Mexican designer garments Anthony Rivera.

Although she surprised her fans with her new look, it is likely that It has only been used for the photo session and not as part of his new image, although for many fans it was the sample of the multifaceted that can become Belinda.

In this regard, the compliments were immediate from the fans, who asked for more images of this photo shoot and were surprised with the results.

“Everything looks perfect on you,” user Sarly said in the comments on the photos. “That is, in all styles it is perfect,” added the user Mcyjo.

Belinda and the steps in her career

As part of its collaboration with “Skin” by Bad Men, belinda gave an interview in which he talked about his career, both in music and in his return to acting with “Welcome to Eden” by Netflix.

In the publication he explains how he feels proud to do what she likes the mostOh, who seeks to live every moment. Regarding the professional path he seeks to follow, he indicated that both the Music and acting are part of his life.

He pointed out that he loves get involved in all the processes of your musical projects, which is why he is usually in charge of the costumes and the titles of his albums, which reflect a part of what he is experiencing. Also, she announced that in October will release a new musical collaboration beside Abraham Matthew by name “I’d love to”.

Finally, Belinda added that he likes take chances with fashion and the outfits she wears, in addition to feeling comfortable that many of her looks have become a trend at the time.