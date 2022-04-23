Entertainment

Belinda tells how she is after her separation from Christian Nodal

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 24 2 minutes read

In mid-February, Christian Nodalfigure of the Mexican regional, announced in a statement that his relationship with the singer Belinda was coming to an end, despite the fact that he had already given her a engagement ring and they were with wedding plans. Belinda has made some comments through her social networks, but without speaking openly about the situation. She now speaks for the first time about how she is carrying out her single life.

“A renewed Belinda is coming because I have always liked to renew myself and learn from every step I have taken,” the singer told the press. “I completely changed my life,” she added.

Topics

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 24 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Meet the five hair trends imposed at Coachella 2022

2 mins ago

Kylie Jenner: her fans think she should leave Travis Scott?

12 mins ago

Jennifer Lopez and the curious sexual clause in her marriage agreement with Ben Affleck

14 mins ago

Rosalía confirms the return of kabuki-style eyebrows

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button