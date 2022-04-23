Belinda tells how she is after her separation from Christian Nodal

In mid-February, Christian Nodalfigure of the Mexican regional, announced in a statement that his relationship with the singer Belinda was coming to an end, despite the fact that he had already given her a engagement ring and they were with wedding plans. Belinda has made some comments through her social networks, but without speaking openly about the situation. She now speaks for the first time about how she is carrying out her single life.

“A renewed Belinda is coming because I have always liked to renew myself and learn from every step I have taken,” the singer told the press. “I completely changed my life,” she added.

It should be remembered that Belinda returns to acting with the Spanish series “Welcome to Eden” and for the recordings she had moved to live in Spain and finally decided to settle there. “I had not been in a project because it is not the quantity you do, but the quality. I have always said that it is not just doing things, if I said yes to everything that comes my way, I might not enjoy it so much, and for me it is about the quality of the project and when things arrive it is because they have to arrive, he mentioned . “Now I live in Spain, at least throughout this year I will be here, so I am super grateful for this stage of growth and evolution.” “I’m very transparent and when I’m bad it shows,” confesses the singer and actress. She also said that she is very positive “I always say, well, don’t worry, in bad weather, have a good face,” she remarked.

Belinda and Nodal

Let us remember that Christian Nodal and Belinda were engaged and there were marriage plans, but in mid-February of this year Christian announced that the relationship was coming to an end. At the time, speculation about the breakup occurred when both had stopped following each other on their social networks, and that they had deleted all the photos they had together as a couple.

When they separated, none of them gave statements to the press and they only limited themselves to making posts where they asked for respect. For his part, the Mexican singer published about the separation: “To all my fans and friends in the press, I want to share that we have decided to end our commitment and our relationship as a couple. Thank you very much for being with us all this time. I ask for respect for the decision we have made. Each one will live their separation process in their own way, and wishing each other the best for happy and trial times as well.