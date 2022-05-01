Belinda, the ex of Christian Nodal reappears wasting style | Instagram

Goddess! That’s the first word that Belinda’s faithful followers thought of, this after the star will be seen on social networks wasting elegance and style.

the spectacular singer Belinda She posed like a true professional for the camera in three photographs in which she can be seen standing and walking in a long and elegant white dress, which is long-sleeved, but with a more than flirtatious detail in them.

The delicate garment seems to fall like a fine canvas on the anatomy of Christian Nodal’s ex, who showed off his championship silhouette and very small waist for the camera posing “as if he didn’t realize it.”

Belinda Peregrin Schull complemented her wardrobe with colored sneakers and a medium and very striking blue bag, the Netflix star did not require more accessories to look like a super model.

Belinda, Christian Nodal’s ex reappears wasting style. Photo: Instagram.



The beautiful hair of Belinda She looked relaxed completely loose and her famous face very natural with light brown shadows. The interpreter of great successes like Light without gravity shared the photos last Friday, April 29, and there has been a large number of reactions on her official Instagram account where a camera emoji was enough to describe the publication and her followers were unleashed in compliments. by the singer and actress.

Belinda is currently promoting her upcoming Netflix series, Welcome to Eden, a production that has been more than expected by her fans.

Recently, the confessions about the famous woman in which she assured she would stay to live in Spain, where she is from, caused a huge stir; However, shortly after, she was seen returning to Mexico.

A couple of days ago the commotion returned after the reaction of the music star was shared when seeing scenes that were more than risqué in a live program in Spain and that he met the leading actor of them.