Belinda, the singer in a mini dress monopolizes all the spotlights

Belinda in a mini dress monopolizes all the spotlights | Instagram

Spectacular! This is how the beautiful singer Belinda looked when wearing a mini dress with which it would be impossible not to capture all the attention.

the huge Belinda Peregrin Schull she chose to pose as the professional she is before the camera in an original and short four-shoulder dress in black and red, the same ones that were contracted with the bulky printed and colorful sleeves.

The interpreter of Boba Niña Nice complemented her outfit with a black belt, in addition to high boots in the same color, natural makeup and her relaxed hair were accomplices to fully show off her beauty.

It may interest you: Aracely Arámbula is presumed in full color as a rumbera

Belinda posed in front of a wall with a quite original style, standing and completely focused on the beauty she wanted to convey, even with her eyes closed.

The actress was also captured in her best angle by her photographer and her followers did the same by taking the image to share it in fan accounts and not to be lost like one of the crowd.

Belinda It is currently very popular in the world of entertainment, not only in Mexico and Spain, but also in many other places, thanks to Netflix and its series Welcome to Eden.

His followers greatly applauded the return to acting of that girl we saw growing up on the screen in melodramas like Cómplices al rescue and of course, they supported the series since its launch.

Beli plays Afrilux in Welcome to Eden, a very popular influencer who enjoys partying and fashion, Netflix users were delighted with the star’s looks, but many others focused on the character’s attitude and even assured that it would be very similar to the reality of this beautiful woman.

Now, the faithful fans of Belinda are more than happy after announcing that a new collaboration is at the door, as there will be more music from the princess of Latin pop soon.