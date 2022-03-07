Belinda: these are the singer’s millionaire businesses

Belinda’s career began when she was very young, when she became known as the sweet girl of Cómplices al rescue. Years later, as a teenager she exploded in the music market and today she is one of her most beloved. Her facets as an actress and singer are not her only income and many are unaware of all the businesses that made her a millionaire.

According to Celebrity Net Worth (CNW), a site that is responsible for analyzing the riches of celebrities, Belinda She would have a fortune of around 10 million dollars, which she has achieved through her investments of the money earned from her work as an actress, singer and businesswoman.

Belinda posing. Source: Instagram Belinda

Belinda who has earned to be nicknamed the Princess of Latin Pop for her hits in the musical style, has businesses of various styles. One is La Chismosa Cantabar, a karaoke bar located south of Mexico City that she opened in partnership with her brother Nacho de Ella in 2014.

In the year 2020, Belinda Together with actress Renata Notni, they launched Thaara Cosmetics, their makeup brand, which, according to the celebrities, is aimed at strong and self-confident Latin women. In the same style of beauty, the singer decided to venture into the world of food supplements with the launch of Wonu.

Finally, Belinda He has also ventured into the design of clothing, shoes and jewelry, as he has participated in fashion lines for the brands Shein, Studio F, Price Shoes, Capa de Ozono and Tous. Thus, she leaves the door open to an area in which she has not yet ventured: modeling.