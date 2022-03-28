Belinda: This is how she lives her bachelorhood after separating from Christian Nodal

It’s been more than a month since Christian Nodal announced that his commitment and relationship with Belinda had finished. This news flooded all the news portals and the speculations about the reasons for the separation, which were further inflamed with everything that the interpreter posted on his networks during those days.

Something surprising is that Belinda he preferred to remain silent and not comment on what had happened between the two. A few days after the news, she was seen at the Mexico City airport taking a flight to Madrid, Spain, the country where she was born.

Belinda is enjoying her single life

The interpreter of “La Niña de la Escuela” said that she really enjoys being in Spain because that is where her family is, her roots. “I have spent more time in Spain than everyone thinks; for example, summers or Christmas. This is my home and it will always be my home, because of my roots, because of the music I listen to, because of my parents and because of the food. “he said during an interview.

That is why it is there where he has decided to take refuge for the next few months, moving away from Mexico a bit and focusing on his projects in Europe. She is currently recording the series welcome to eden which opens on April 1 in Netflixwhere she will be accompanied by Amaia Aberasturi, Amaia Salamanca and Albert Baró.

He is also looking at the possibility of participating in the Madrid Pride festivities and joining a musical proposal that arises in those lands, it could be a collaboration or perhaps a play.

The story focuses on five young people who live a large part of their lives through social networks. Everything seems perfect and flawless, until they receive an invitation to a party on a secret island, where they are asked a question that will change their lives forever: “Are you happy?”

From that point is that this entire series will develop, which promises to be very captivating. You, will you see the series when it premieres?