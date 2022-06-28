Belinda: this is how she reacted when asked about Christian Nodal’s romance with Cazzu | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | FAME

For almost a year, Belinda and Christian Nodal were of the most popular couples in Mexico, reaching carry out several projects together and announcing their marriage with a luxurious ring.

However, in February 2022, the singer from Sinaloa revealed on his social networks that he had ended his relationship with “Beli”, although without revealing details of the reasons that led them to the breaking off.

After this, while Belinda went to Spain to participate in “welcome to eden”, Christian Nodal he stayed in Mexico and continued with his tour “Outlaw Tour” and, although he was related to several women, he did not confirm having a new partner.

Belinda and Nodal were engaged (Photo: Belinda / Instagram)

BELINDA ON NODAL AND CAZZU

A few days ago it leaked on social networks a photo showing Nodal walking hand in hand with the singer Cazzuin addition to attending various events together and being caught kissing.

About this, Belinda She was consulted upon her arrival in Mexico from Spain, where she is fulfilling recording dates.

“I’m rereading the Harry Potter books, I love them. Have you read them?”, commented the former “Accomplices to the rescue”, evading the question and going ahead to avoid questioning.

In the same way, “Beli” was consulted about her return to the country, where she met her parents after several months of separation. “Happy to be (in Mexico), I come with my family, who haven’t seen them for a long time. so happy“, he pointed.

#Belinda She suffered discomfort at Machaca Fest 2022 and her family accompanied her at all times. She also did not want to give statements of #Nodal Y #Cazzu #BirdsOnTheWire 🐦 in #SaleElSol 🌞: https://t.co/GhOyR6g1Ut pic.twitter.com/LFS5jxSTlc — The Sun Rises ☀️ (@saleelsoltv) June 27, 2022

WHO IS CAZZU?

In recent days, the Argentine singer Cazzu has been related to Christian Nodal, and they have even been seen walking together and starring in romantic scenes.