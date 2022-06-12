Belinda: this is the ONLY tattoo that she keeps from her relationship with Christian Nodal

singer and actress Belinda 32 years old ended his courtship with his colleague, Christian Nodal, in February of this year. She then decided to settle for a time in Spain where she starred in the successful Netflix series ‘Welcome to Eden’ and took advantage of various job opportunities.

Apparently things between Belinda and Nodal They did not look good at all and from the environment of both there are always crossed accusations regarding what ended their relationship, in the same year in which they were going to get married and they were so in love on social networks.

From time to time Christian Nodal It is news because little by little the tattoos that were made in honor of Belinda. But there is only one that both talk to despite being separated and without any kind of reconciliation in sight. It is the number 4 that was tattooed after four months of dating.

Belinda and her design with Nodal. Source: instagram @ellespain

To this number 4, Nodal added a bow Belinda a heart and both keep it in one of their hands. Belinda recently published a makeup tutorial from Spain on social networks and her design could still be seen on her skin, and the same thing happened with Christian Nodal.

Nodal and his design with Belinda. Source: instagram @nodal

Nodal He published a photo on the social network of the little camera while carrying one of his pets and on his hand it was possible to see that he still has this tattoo from his time with Belinda. As the singer has many designs throughout his skin, it goes quite unnoticed.