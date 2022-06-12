Entertainment

Belinda: this is the ONLY tattoo that she keeps from her relationship with Christian Nodal

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read

singer and actress Belinda 32 years old ended his courtship with his colleague, Christian Nodal, in February of this year. She then decided to settle for a time in Spain where she starred in the successful Netflix series ‘Welcome to Eden’ and took advantage of various job opportunities.

Apparently things between Belinda and Nodal They did not look good at all and from the environment of both there are always crossed accusations regarding what ended their relationship, in the same year in which they were going to get married and they were so in love on social networks.

Source link

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read

Related Articles

Anuel AA and Yailin got married by civilian in the Dominican Republic | People | Entertainment

2 mins ago

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: Hero of humiliated men | Culture

3 mins ago

The granddaughter of José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma”, Galilea López Morillo is filmed in front of the mirror and stops hearts

13 mins ago

Today on TV: One of the Best Horror Movies in Recent Years – Movie News

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button