Belinda, this is what she looks like in a new Netflix series, shows scenes

Belinda in Welcome to Eden, shows progress on Instagram | Reform

Belinda who will soon appear in the Netflix series: “welcome to eden“He shared a new publication from his Instagram account where he anticipates new scenes and this is what he will look like on his return to television from the streaming service arm.

The singer of Spanish origin, Belinda, shared a trailer in which some advances of the story can be seen for which she is very animated today, she mentioned it in the description of the video which already accumulates 1,230,300 reproductions.

Excited with the first images of #WelcomeAEdén, very soon!! It is appreciated in the message of the “pop star” shared a day ago.

Belinda in Welcome to Eden, shows progress on Instagram. Photo: Capture



It should be remembered that last 2020, the transfer of Belinda to Barcelona after being invited to this new Netflix project, which will now mark the return of “naturalized Mexican” to television screens.

After several years dedicated to music, among other facets, the “ex-fiancée of Christian NodalHe took up his past acting experience.

The interpreter of “Bella Traicion” accepted the new project in the midst of her torrid relationship with the Mexican regional, which kept “Los Nodeli” for several months in Spain.

In days gone by, the remembered child star whom many remember in productions like “Friends forever“(2000), “Adventures in time”(2001) “Accomplices to the rescue”(2002), among others, announced the premiere of this new story.

The artist, who will also participate in the telenovela “chameleons“, “Ugly Duckling” and even tapes like “Baywatch” and “Cheetah Girls” at Disney, anticipated the release date for April 22.

Belinda Peregrín Schüll, who has stood out among other skills as a great “songwriter“, “pianist” “philanthropist”, will share credits with several very famous youth actors in Spain.

Amaia Salamanca, Amaia Aberasturi, Lola Rodríguez, Sergio Momo, Begoña Vargas, Ana Mena, Berta Vázquez, Tomy Aguilera and Carlos Soroa, are the names that appear alongside Belinda Peregrín in this new production.

The “businesswoman” will play the role of “Africa“Some images circulating on the internet would give an idea of ​​the character of Belinda Peregrin Schüll, 32 years old, with her blonde hair wearing a purple dress and a fur coat in shades of blue with several silver rings on her fingers.

The plot will consist of 8 episodes and deals with the story of four young “influencers” who are supposedly invited to a secret island by the brand of a famous drink.

However, upon arriving at the site, the characters find a place completely different from what they imagined, later becoming a reflection and analysis of what involves the ephemeral fame of the world in which they live.

Some scenes of this production created by Joaquín Górriz and Guillermo López were recreated in places like Barcelona, ​​San Sebastián and Lanzarote in Spain.