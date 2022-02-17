“Belinda wants to force Nodal to return,” says driver | Instagram

Will the Nodeli return?, the famous television host Gustavo Adolfo Infante He assures that the singer Belinda is doing everything so that Christian Nodal returns to her side and that this includes some extreme methods.

To say by the driver of First Hand, Belinda Peregrin SchulHe would have resorted to witchcraft, to perform a job that makes the singer of the Mexican regional return to his arms again.

Gustavo Adolfo Infante assures that the interpreter of hits like Sapito wants to keep Christian Nodal by her side and that it would have been the famous singer who ended the romantic relationship and who would have disappointed the also actress.

It may interest you: “Belinda was unfaithful and embezzled Christian Nodal,” they say

This would not be the first time that it is ensured that some famous person makes use of these methods to obtain what he wants, whether it be success professionally, in love or in other areas; However, it seems that this is the first time that this has been said about Belinda.

There is little that the former couple has commented on their separation; however, much has been rumored. First of all, it was said that the cause of the breakup would be money, assuring that the famous singer would have asked Christian Nodal for 4 million dollars to cover her debt with the SAT.

“Belinda wants to force Nodal to return,” says the driver. Photo: Instagram.



It is said that Nodal decided to send his staff with Belinda’s accountant to solve this situation, but he would have been tremendously surprised to discover that in reality the debt was just over 500 thousand pesos and that the rest he wanted to use to finish the house. that Lupillo Rivera would have bought from him.

Later, rumors of infidelity by the interpreter of Goodbye Love arose, assuring that he had contact with his ex-girlfriend again and that it would even have been part of his birthday celebration, they also assure that he would have celebrated on February 14 by his side.

Social networks indicated that upon discovering Nodal’s conversations with his ex-girlfriend, Belinda would have decided to charge him with the same currency and contact one of his former partners to “stay the same”.

The rumors began even before the separation was made official and the one who did it was Christian Nodal through his social networks. Later, a publication appeared in a famous national magazine in which they claimed that the reasons for the breakup between the two celebrities was the singer’s infidelity with his ex.

Social networks assure that the person who would have disclosed this information would be the mother of Belinda seeking to clean the image of the singer, since the note leaves Nodal very badly and his daughter the best.