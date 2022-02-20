Belinda warns that she will take legal action after breaking up with Christian Nodal

Although he does not mention the name of his former partner, he clarified that he does not intend to remain as the victim in the stories that have been generated after his separation from Nodal, “since throughout my life the struggle and constant work have been the hallmark that has characterized”.

Belinda raises her voice against her attackers.

(Instagram/belindapop)



That is why, she added, “I have decided to take all necessary actions to demand, -including by legal means-, the respect with which all women deserve to be treated.”

Belinda indicated that her determination is not only for her benefit, but so that other women, who are also “judged for living their freedom”, do not have to suffer any type of abuse or accusations.

“Women are not obliged to meet stereotyped expectations of a society that sentences us to behave in a certain way, “said the 32-year-old actress and singer.

Belinda claims the bad treatment towards her after breaking up with Christian Nodal.

(Instagram/belindapop)



In the space, Beli He also took the opportunity to thank his followers for the support and affection they have shown him in recent days. “For my fans, I have nothing but eternal gratitude and mutual affection. I am yours and I owe you. As long as you exist, there will be a Belinda who will continue to be strong, who will continue to give herself, ”he concluded.