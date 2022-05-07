Belinda was devastated while recording Welcome to Eden

Belinda confesses the ritual that helps her overcome her losses | Instagram

Belinda recently opened up and addressed how she was able to overcome the “biggest loss of her life,” this after an event that would mark her while filming the “Welcome to Eden” series.

The singer Belinda addressed a very sensitive issue around the moment she lived while she was in Spain recording the scenes of the first season of the Netflix series.

In a recent interview with Mónica Noguera, who flew to cover the Platinum Awards ceremony, the interpreter of “lies, bastard” and “The girl from school”, addressed, among other details, some more private and sensitive issues.

The “born in Madrid”, on August 15, 1989, the collaborator “First hand” opened her heart where she shared her feelings about the losses she has experienced in recent years, particularly the departure of her grandmother maternal and what derived the thunder of his “courtship” with the “sonorense”.

The “Belinda’s grandmother“, Mrs. Juana Moreno, lost her life on February 10, 2021, a very difficult moment for both the family of the star of children’s novels such as “Amigos x Siempre” (2000), “Aventuras en el tiempo” (2001 ) “Accomplices to the rescue” (2002), among others, who stated “he hasn’t stopped missing her for a single day”.

The “ex-fiancée of Christian Nodal“He shared details of what the time has been since he is no longer with them and how much he always remembers her, at all times.

“I keep learning to live without her, every day why a year is nothing compared to everything she gave me, since I was a baby, everything, the teachings, love, when you’re sick you say where my grandmother is, when you want to eat rich say where is my grandmother who made a delicious paella, where is my heavenly wife because for me she was an angel, Beli pointed out that he continues to grieve for losing his grandmother.

After Belinda’s sudden transfer to Spain, which aroused great controversy after the breakup of her courtship with the “regional Mexican”, the “model” who has graced various fashion magazine covers, shared the ritual that follows to overcome some of these difficult times.

What is your ritual?

The also “movie actress” in “Cheetah Girls 2” Disney (2006) in addition to lending his voice to other children’s films “seeks to connect with nature” said Belinda Peregrín Schüll.

Although the “former judge of La Voz” is a faithful assiduous to fashion, trends and is always at the forefront of these issues, the interpreter of “Africa”, in the new Netflix fiction, is aware that life is not that .

“Life is not luxuries, life is being, thanking thanks to the universe, thanks God, thanks life, I’m recording in a wonderful place, I climb the mountain, I listen to “Clair de Lune” (“Calro de Luna”, which is music classic,” she shared.