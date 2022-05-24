Belinda: what do her parents do | Belinda Schull | Ignacio Peregrin | Celebs from Mexico | nnda-nnlt | SHOWS

The fight in social networks between Christian Nodal and the belinda’s mom It never ceases to leave sequels. The revelation made by the Mexican regional music singer – he affirmed that his ex-girlfriend’s mother has dedicated herself to making the most of the benefits of her daughter’s fame – has made the entertainment world look askance at the personal story of Belinda Schüll and Ignacio Peregrín, parents of the actress from “Accomplices to the rescue”; thus the question of what the parents of Belinda has jumped to the fore.

Belinda Schüll’s post, on Instagram, in which she states that “the world is full of people who want to collect fruit from trees that they never planted or cared for” reached the eyes and ears of the interpreter of “Se me olvidado”, who made his controversial download on Twitter.

“20 years reaping the fruits of his daughter until leaving her with nothing. Leave me alone, I’m healing. I don’t bother them, I don’t even demand my credits in songs or in life. Everything beautiful that is happening deserves it and it also cost me. When I got tired of giving, it was all over”, he tweeted. The first sentence raised the question in more than one, if it is true that her mother -and therefore, also her father- has dedicated herself to taking advantage of her daughter’s fame, how is it that they make a living , Belinda Schüll and Ignacio Peregrín.

So the singer responded to Belinda’s mother (Photo: Christian Nodal / Twitter)

WHAT DO BELINDA’S PARENTS DO?

Belinda’s parents have carried out various activities throughout their lives, but the main occupation of both is the producer of artists that they formed as a result of their daughter’s success, an undertaking that, as far as is known, has gone fairly well for them.

Ignacio Peregrín is a doctor with an extensive career, who not only dedicated himself to practicing medicine, but also to doing business with it: he dedicated himself to the sale of medical supplies, a business in which he has not done badly, but for which He has been viewed with suspicion by his own paternal and maternal family, since it is said that his dealings have not been exactly clear.

For her part, Belinda Schüll has not known her job since before her daughter entered the artistic world, but it is known that she has been the main promoter and manager of the singer of “El baile del Sapito”. She has accompanied her to every audition, performance and concert she had.

As a result of these experiences and Belinda’s achievements, both parents decided to create the production company Joy Music Entertainment, which not only handles their daughter’s professional logistics, but also represents other artistic talents.

WHAT DID CHRISTIAN NODAL SAY AFTER REVEALING BELINDA’S CHAT?

When responding to Belinda’s mother with a tweet -in which she said that she has dedicated herself to taking advantage of her daughter’s success- Christian Nodal attached a WhatsApp conversation with Belinda when they were still a couple and in which it is seen that the singer asks for money to go to the dentist. That screenshot also generated quite a controversy.

Through another tweet, Nodal explained the reasons that led him to post that image. “It’s not about money, it’s about they keep trying to affect. Not even success serves to leave me alone. All that was missing was that push they gave me so that I could finally decide what to do”wrote the singer who revealed that before taking action, he did communicate with Belinda: “Yes I did, I called him several times. I wrote to him and nothing changed.he wrote elsewhere in this tweet.

When everything was happiness between Belinda and Christian Nodal (Photo: Grupo Expansión)

WHO IS BELINDA SCHULL?

Belinda Schull She is of French and Spanish descent, she is the daughter of the renowned French bullfighter Pierre Schull and of Juana Moreno. When the Belinda’s maternal grandfather he retired from the bullfighting world he married the Spanish Juana Moreno and they had their first daughter together, Belinda Schull-Morenoin France in 1964.