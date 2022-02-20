Belinda will take legal action against the media that have defamed her

For Belinda The accusations and attacks that he has received after the annulment of his wedding with Christian Nodalon February 12, when it was the singer himself who communicated it on his social networks.

And it is that this time she does not intend to remain silent in the face of the comments and assumptions that have come out, because issued a strong message asking for respect for their privacy.

Belinda also regretted the gender-based violence to which she has been subjected in recent days, and announced that will take all necessary measures, including legal ones, against those media outlets and public figures who have defamed and violated her.

“In the last days public people and media have crossed the barrier of respect to the point of issuing comments that constitute gender violence“ Belinda

“(…) judging me for the fact that I made decisions that only correspond to me”, expressed the singer in Instagram stories.

He said that these accusations “in any case, only affect my private circle by defaming, slandering and misrepresenting information that puts me in a vulnerable position“.

Not even a week has passed since the news of the end of his engagement with Nodal shocked his fans and those close to him, but since then, the subject has not stopped being mentioned with new theories about the possible reason for the breakup of the artists. .

In several of these versions, Belinda has been harshly accused, criticized and blamed for the breakup, and although she assures that she recognizes the role that the media have played in her professional success, she demands an equitable and respectful relationship.

“I do not intend to become a victim since throughout my life the struggle and constant work have been the hallmark that has characterized me. It is because of that I have decided to take all necessary actions to demand -including by legal means- the respect with which all women deserve to be treated”, she emphasized.

She also assured that breaking the silence and expressing how she feels is not only for her, but raise your voice for women, especially for those who have been in the same situation when judged for making your own decisions.

“This is not just for me but for each and every woman who is judged for living her life in freedom. Women are not obliged to comply with the stereotyped expectations of a society that sentences us to behave in a certain way”, and ended by highlighting, in gratitude to her fans, that as long as they exist, “there will be a strong Belinda”.

in 2020 Christian Nodal and Belinda confirmed that they had a relationship and captured the eyes of their followers and the press for various reasons, including that it was the most public relationship that the singer had had, as well as the age difference between them of almost one decade.

By May 2021, they formalized their relationship with an engagement ring valued at $3 million dollars that Nodal gave him in a luxurious restaurant in Barcelona and that seemed to precede a wedding full of luxury and glamor.

