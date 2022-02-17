Belinda would be sued by Christian Nodal’s family

“Belinda was unfaithful and embezzled Christian Nodal”, they assure | Instagram

Belinda and Christian Nodal, ended up in the middle of strong scandals, something expected being one of the most mediatic couples of the show, and apparently it will be the “Princess of pop“Who would lose more by being accused and evidenced by the artist’s family.

Everything seems to indicate, according to new reports, that the singer Belinda would be unmasked by the family of the “sonorense” after discovering that she was doing something very serious directly affecting her “ex-partner”.

According to a couple of recently shown captures they would leave Belinda in evidence after learning that the “Spanish” could have been “stealing” the “regional Mexican”. At least that is what the captures that a well-known YouTube channel recently showed.

“They have all the evidence”

In the middle of the two images, two messages are read that represent serious accusations against the “Princess of pop” whom they could even sue, the text points out:

NODAL’S MOM WANTS TO SUE HER FOR ABUSE AND R0B0. They have all the evidence, it is read in the first image, in which the singer Christian Nodal appears and in which the “Spanish” would be referred to.









She was an influencer who would make these remarks, indicated the presenter, Elisa Beristain, through the Gossip No Like program, in which they presented some captures where the social network user describes what and how it was that Nodal’s family discovered the today actress of “welcome to eden“?

The text mentions certain “transactions” that the family of the “originally from Caborca” found on the “naturalized mexican“.

They suspected since October of last year because there were suspicious transactions since April to an account abroad, but they gave it a 4 and it was not until December that they realized it, the influencer writes in her message.

Unfortunately, this would not stop there, in the midst of this controversial break it has emerged in various media that at some point, that the interpreter of “Beautiful betrayal“, “Light without gravity”, etc., Belinda Peregrín Schüll, 32, would have had “conversations with an ex-boyfriend, whom she also asked for money”, writes the user.

“This is how he embezzled Nodal”

Unfortunately for the “composer”, “model” “businesswoman” who began her career at the age of 9, her image would be falling to the ground if the alleged evidence mentioned up until today came to light.