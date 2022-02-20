Belinda would dedicate her new song to Christian Nodal

Belinda releases a new song, for Christian Nodal? | Instagram

A couple of hours ago, the singer and model Belinda shared on her YouTube channel a new songwhich many could quickly guess about the fact that it would be dedicated to her ex-boyfriend and also fiancé Christian Nodal.

This beautiful blonde with hypnotizing green eyes, demonstrated with the lyrics of the song, in the event that it is indeed dedicated to the singer who was once the love of her life, that she does not need him at all and that she practically prefers to be alone than to have to put up with more lies.

From the moment this note began to be written, six hours have passed since the publication of this new single by Belindawhich would surely leave several speechless, starting only with the name: Lies “C * bron”.

The video lasts 3:21 minutes, and already has 196,720 views, in addition to 4,996 comments from his most loyal fans, soon it will begin to become a trend, especially due to his recent breakup with Nodal, we will share it with you right away.









The singer’s fans quickly started liking her and writing her messages about the fact that they admired her, inviting others to play it so it would reach millions of views.

Let’s go Beli Fans support the princess of pop in Mexico, winning as always,” commented an admirer.

The song as indicated in the title of the song is only a demo, maybe soon and observing the popularity it has these days I could launch it formally.

In the lyrics of the song, she talks about a couple, who believed that she would be extremely sad and that she would not even be able to get over it, however, she would be in for a big surprise after losing her forever.

“I’m tired of your lies, I don’t want your kisses anymore”, is one of the phrases that we find in the melody of Belindawhich for some people could quickly feel identified, especially when it comes to someone who has lied a lot and of which we are already tired.

Come on, Beli, you’re worth gold, give it a try, it’s just a storm that will pass. Who has not made mistakes has not lived, Do not let your positive affect you as always, many blessings, you are very beautiful, “commented a fan.

The sound of the song is similar to reggaeton, the lyrics are quite harsh, we could easily find some keys to understand the breakup he had with Christian Nodal and not precisely because of infidelity.