Belinda would respond to Christian Nodal with this hint where she looks captivating

Mexico City.- Belinda He continues to give a lot to talk about, and it is that he first said that he will stay in Spain for a long time, then he stated that he had decided to move away from social networks for mental health.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

During an interview for MegaStar FMthe singer stated that she had not entered her Instagram for almost three months, because this took up a lot of her time, it was also giving her anxiety, so she decided to give her team control of these.

But yesterday, March 31, he decided to reactivate them, so through Twitter he indicated that he was back, he also expressed his love to his followers.

Belinda is currently promoting her upcoming series on Netflix call Welcome to Eden. This show, in which Beli brings Africa to life, will premiere in Mexico on May 6.

It is well known that Nodal recently opened her TikTok, so she has 121 thousand followers, while the Spanish already had it, so she has three million fans, who were excited to see that she returned to the platform.

Her return was made with a video where she looks wonderful, there she is flirting with the camera and doing very captivating poses.

She comes out with a black blazer and her hair done in a low bun, she also wears low heels. Beli is looking at the camera, with which she would confirm that she is better than ever by letting herself be seen so well.