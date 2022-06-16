Belinda would use political influence against Christian Nodal

Belinda and her family go after Christian Nodal “they will sue him” | Instagram

Belinda and her family would be willing to act against Christian Nodal and would do so legally, as would have transpired a few days ago. They recently confirmed that the “naturalized mexican” and his family are already in meetings with lawyers.

According to reports, the singer Belinda and her family would already see the possibility of filing a lawsuit against the “Mexican regional”, with whom until the beginning of this 2022, the interpreter of “colorblind“She was engaged.

Belinda and her family (her parents) would already be discussing with lawyers the possibility of filing a lawsuit against Christian Nodal for non-pecuniary damage, Jorge Carbajal pointed out.

Belinda and her family go after Christian Nodal “they will sue him”. Photo: Capture video



After the scandalous rupture, the actress of “welcome to eden“, 32 years old, has not been mentioned regarding who was his partner,

However the “Sonoran“, has launched several hints that indicate that the fact that the “Spanish” does not manifest “does not indicate that she does not act through other people”, be it her mother or other friends, she suggested.

After the strong controversy that arose on Twitter when the mother of “Belinda’s ex-fiancé” He called him “naco” and he responded by also leaking a conversation in which the actress asked him for money for her teeth and for her parents, it would lead to the fury of the “songwriter“.

It was in a past transmission of the Gossip channel No Like where the driver Javier Ceriani anticipated that the “former judge of The Voice“, and his family would be preparing a strong attack on the famous 23-year-old, this after he assured: “Belinda is a very vindictive person.”

Now the journalist Jorge Carbajal, through his program, reaffirmed the versions, assuring that the “businesswoman“Belinda Peregrín Schüll” has already met with her parents and lawyers to take legal action against Nodal for the non-pecuniary damage “that caused her by evidencing the conversation on social networks.

But, everything would not stop there since the host of “Productora 69” warned that the “born in Madrid“, he could use his political friends to act against his ex.

Belinda has very good friends in Mexican politics and they are making use of their contacts, so that they begin to discover little things about Nodal

It should be remembered that in the past a scandal circulated around the singer-songwriter’s conflicts with his former record label, evidence that through TvNotas indicated an alleged fr@ude, for which the “Spanish” and her family would use it in their against, he scored.

That can be all kinds of things, starting with the issue of the mentioned fr@ude that exists with the label, said the communicator.