Belinda Would you make Christian Nodal return to your arms?

Belinda does not forget Christian Nodal, “she still loves him” they assure | Instagram

Belinda still “loves Christian Nodal and would do something to bring him back into her life”, this assures users on social networks. Does a gesture give her away?

Apparently some of the fans of “The Nodeli“, as they called the singer Belinda and Nodal, they would not fully accept that the love story between the music figures is over.

As it transpired on February 12, Christian Nodal terminated his relationship with Belinda through a message on their Instagram stories.

In the image, from the @belindapop account, where the also actress of “welcome to eden” accumulates 14.8 million subscribers, the interpreter of “Lies… Cabr*n”, appears with a mobile device in her hands.

With striking red nails, the “ex-fiancée of Christian Nodal” announces the new range of cell phones from a well-known brand. With several rings on her fingers, “Beli” also boasts the luxurious piece, which for many meant a gesture that she still loves her ex-partner today.

Belinda does not forget Christian Nodal, “she still loves him” they say. Photo: Capture Instagram



After 18 months of relationship and a supposed promise at the altar, the “songwriter“, “pianist”, “actress”, etc. and the “sonorense”, did not finalize the courtship that began in 2020 in the middle of the recordings of the reality show “La Voz”.

After a series of strong controversies that accompanied the rupture, they assure that the “naturalized mexican” Now I would find a way to win back the famous 23-year-old.

The users themselves and faithful regulars to social networks were in charge of demonstrating the supposed theory of why Belinda has not forgotten Christian Nodal?

It was thanks to a video on Instagram where the remembered star of “Sidekicks to the rescue“He launched a campaign where he announces a new cell phone and where he is seen wearing an engagement ring, the expensive jewel he would receive from Nodal.

It should be remembered that on May 25, Belinda was the first to share a photo in which she appears together with Nodal and in which she announced her engagement after having accepted the proposal from the native of Caborca, in the middle of a romantic surprise evening prepared by the composer”.

However, after several rumors of conflicts in the romance and the strong controversy that accompanied the alleged romance, the originally from Madridborn on August 15, 1989, finally ended, which became official after an announcement by Nodal in his Instagram stories.

One month after announcing the breakup, friends and people close to the “businesswomanThey have declared that the “Latin pop star” is in depression since leaving Nodal meant a “hard blow3” for her.

Some of what can be seen in comments, is moved by an economic interest on the part of the “former judge of The Voice” towards the enormous fortune of the singer-songwriter.