Belinda’s aunt confirms the singer’s relationship with her cousin

Weeks ago after the singer and actress Belinda and the Mexican regional singer, Christian Nodal, ended their courtship and engagement, many rumors began to emerge regarding the reason for the end of their relationship. One of them, an alleged romance of the singer with her cousin Jorge Peregrín.

It was the journalists Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani, in their show program “Gossip No Like”, where they revealed that the interpreter of Bella Traición had a sentimental and sexual relationship with her cousin brother.

After several speculations, and accusations; Rocío Peregrín, sister of Ignacio Peregrín, father of Belinda, was invited to the program.

Rocío Peregrín pointed out that Belinda did not know her, until recently she learned of her existence due to problems that exist in the family due to money problems. Ensuring a fraud on the part of Belinda’s father towards her brothers.

On the other hand, he said that recently Belinda was at his house, when the singer went to Madrid. She pointed out that they invited her to a dinner, “we were very excited to meet her.”

He assured that Belinda began to cry and told him that his father had stopped being his father to become his manager:

“I felt sorry for this girl, she told me that she worked a lot, that she worked from a very young age. When my brother began to see the potential of this girl, he stopped being a father and became a manager. I am telling what he told me her to me.”

Finally, they questioned her about the romance between Belinda and her cousin:

“I can confirm that if there was a relationship, we all knew it,” said Rocío Peregrín.