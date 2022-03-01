Belinda’s Christian Nodal tattoos on the face: was one more removed? | Famous

At least four tattoos were known and after the breakup a public debate began around these designs: what would happen to them? Would you erase them or leave them intact?
Now it is known that two of them already modifiedbut a new series of photos have sparked a new controversy around another of Nodal’s tattoos.
One of Belinda’s tattoos that Christian Nodal had on his face disappears
The singer is the cover character of the March print edition of Life and Style magazine and for this he appears in a special photo session.
In at least one of the ‘close ups’ that were shared from the Mexican magazine’s Twitter account, Nodal does not have the face tattoo with the word ‘utopia’ that had been done on the left side of the forehead.
That word alluded to the name of one of Belinda’s albums, released in October 2006.
It was the most recent of those that was known in honor of who would be his wife, since it was done together with a heart at the end of November 2021.
It is not clear if the omission of the design is due to editing work by the magazine or if Nodal deleted it.
what yes was modified was the tattoo of the word ‘Beli’ that he had next to his right ear and where he now has the four poker suits.
Nodal’s tattoo artist warned of more “work” on the singer’s tattoos
On February 23, Rafael Valdez, a tattoo artist who helped Christian Nodal modify the ‘Beli’ design that he had on his ear, told the newspaper Reforma that it was not the only design they were paying attention to.
” We work other tattoosa very important one that we will surely continue working on and that’s how I leave it on my side, because until he decides to show it, I can’t talk anymore, but I’m sure a photo will come out soon, “he explained, revealing that the singer does plan to make more modifications to which it has allusive to the singer.
Of the couples that Belinda has had, Nodal is not the only one who has had it tattooed and then deleted or modified. Lupillo Rivera and Criss Angel found themselves in the same situation.