Belinda’s cousin supports the rumor that the singer had an incestuous relationship

The name of Belinda is still synonymous with controversy and it is that After his break with Christian Nodal, several rumors have emerged that have left it with a questionable image.

For this reason, the singer expressed that she would take action to remedy this and would even do it legally, as a form of protection for her and for all women who have ever experienced something similar.

“I do not intend to become a victim since throughout my life the struggle and constant work have been the hallmark that has characterized me. That is why I have decided to take all the necessary actions to demand – even by legal means – the respect with which all women deserve to be treated, ”she emphasized in her networks.

However, it seems that not everyone understood the limit that Beli wanted to impose before the public on her private life, since now it has come to light that he had entanglements with Jorge Peregrín, a first cousin from Spain.

The presenters of Gossip No Like were the ones who uncovered Belinda’s incestuous relationship with her father’s nephew and, as if that were not enough, they assured with alleged evidence that they even had plans to have a child.

And not only that, but Belinda also stole money from him, claiming that they had text messages as proof that they had some kind of relationship beyond the family.

So far the details are already too controversial, but Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristian now shared a letter that Guillermo Peregrín allegedly sent themwho is also a relative of Belinda, in which, among other things, he confirmed that this information is true.

“All the information they say is true. At least, as far as my cousin Coke is concerned. We already knew that relationship years ago and it was hilarious for us. It is not something new. As to whether he scammed him or not, we do not know because I have no relationship with him, “they showed on the program.

“What I do know is that both parents have made good use of my family’s inheritance, having led a life of luxury while my father, D. Fernando Peregrín, and my mother, Doña. Isabel Millán, have had to see how all their assets have been taken from them because of Mr. Nacho and Mr. Carlos. Debts that we continue to pay even to this day and that have affected me and my brothers,” Guillermo said about the bad steps in which the singer’s parents are taking, warning, finally, that will not stop until everyone knows what the Schüll Peregrín are capable of.

“What explanation has it that two members of an excessively wealthy family suddenly go to Mexico with their entire family? Well, fleeing from Spanish justice, exactly. I don’t want to bother you anymore and I hope you continue to unmask these scoundrels, by qualifying them in a polite way”, he concluded.

Keep reading: PHOTO: Christian Nodal removes the tattoo of Belinda’s name that he had on his face

– Belinda premiered a new song that talks about lies: Will it be for Christian Nodal?

– Christian Nodal would have spent Valentine’s Day with his ex-girlfriend after breaking up with Belinda

– They point out that Belinda is going with a witch to recover Christian Nodal

– “Gossip No Like” reveals details about how Belinda bought her mansion in the United States