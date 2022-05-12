Belinda’s curves in a swimsuit take all eyes

Belinda She is one of the most multifaceted artists in Latin America. The young woman has in her career the most listened to songs such as “Bella treason”, “Luz singravida” and “La Niña de la Escuela”. In addition, she has worked in important Mexican productions such as “Accomplices to the rescue” and “Friends forever.”

He is currently starring in “Welcome to Eden”, one of the latest Netflix productions. In addition to Belindathe cast of the series is made up of other great actors such as Amaia Salamanca, protagonist of “Without breasts there is no paradise”, or “Gran hotel”, the Argentine actor Guillermo Pfening, or the renowned actor of “Merlí”, Albert Baró.

Belinda She has said that she felt very comfortable returning to acting: “It is true that when you stop doing something, you lose practice, but it is like the bicycle that you get on and do it again. I returned nervous the first day of filming, I said it is another country , another way of working, of saying things, but a day or two passed and I felt at home”.

Source: Instagram @belindapop

In the last hours, the singer surprised again from the beach with a new and incredible photo session under the title “BLUE EDEN”, ​​as the island of “Welcome to Eden” is called, the new series that is starring on Netflix. In the images of Instagrammade it clear that she is one of the most beautiful international artists.

Source: Instagram @belindapop

Beli She chose to wear a light blue Moschino swimsuit and a long-sleeved neoprene top in the same color. The publication reached almost half a million likes and 2,400 comments. “You are so divine!!!!”, “My God, you are so beautiful” and “Fantastic series I hope to see the next season #Eden” were some of them.