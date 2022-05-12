Entertainment

Belinda’s curves in a swimsuit take all eyes

Belinda She is one of the most multifaceted artists in Latin America. The young woman has in her career the most listened to songs such as “Bella treason”, “Luz singravida” and “La Niña de la Escuela”. In addition, she has worked in important Mexican productions such as “Accomplices to the rescue” and “Friends forever.”

He is currently starring in “Welcome to Eden”, one of the latest Netflix productions. In addition to Belindathe cast of the series is made up of other great actors such as Amaia Salamanca, protagonist of “Without breasts there is no paradise”, or “Gran hotel”, the Argentine actor Guillermo Pfening, or the renowned actor of “Merlí”, Albert Baró.

