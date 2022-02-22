Belinda’s designer sends a message to Christian Nodal: “Beautiful women cost money”

In the midst of controversy over the sentimental break between Belinda and Christian Nodalthe singer has been identified as an interested woman, so her friend, the designer Gustavo Mata He came out in his defense, assuring that nothing that has been rumored is true.

The renowned Mexican designer, who was in talks to make the wedding dress of the interpreter of “Love at first sight” reacted to recent publications in which they claim she was with Christian Nodal only out of interest, so she did not hesitate to reveal that her friend has always been characterized by being altruistic and that she is always in favor of good deeds. So he sent a strong message to the singer and to anyone who wants to win Belinda’s heart again, where he made it clear that the brave will have to be willing to make a good investment.

“If someone wants to go out with her, let it cost them, that’s the thing… beautiful women cost a lot of money, is what it should be. Do you want with a beautiful woman? She is going to cost you money. And with any woman they have to pamper them, boys, pay them everything. That that equality is not true, enter him, pay him, do not be elbows“, said.

As for the messages that Nodal shared through his social networks, in which he implied that the singer would have been unfaithful, Gustavo Mata sent advice to Belinda’s ex.

“Gentlemen have to keep quiet always, boys, always in a relationship. I think the best position a gentleman is to keep quiet no matter what“.

After assuring that until now he has not contacted her because he must be very sad, he also joined the controversy over the decision that the singer should make regarding the luxurious engagement ring valued at $3 million dollars, revealing that she is not willing to return the ring.

“Given, given, boys. The fallen, already fallen. Nothing to return or anything, neither cars nor watches are returned, it’s nonsense. Not even the rings return“, he added.

And it was that Gustavo Mata was not silent, because he spoke of all the scandals that the actress has starred in, such as the remarks she recently received for allegedly not having paid for a wig, for which she confirmed that Belinda has always been very good with him, but above all generous.

“I have never been owed, payer. She buys a lot of fashion and knows what things cost“He said before the camera of journalist Eden Dorantes.

And again she was surprised to reveal that the boyfriend with whom she saw her friend most in love was with the magician and illusionist Chris Angelwith whom he had a relationship between 2016 and 2017, because according to what he said, he was the one who “did more tricks“.

