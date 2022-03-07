Belinda’s latest tattoos that Christian Nodal erased from his skin | Tattoo | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | CHEK

Belinda is one of the most popular and controversial artists of recent years. She was born in Spain and has been linked to various singers such as Lupillo Rivera and Christian Nodalwho at the time were deeply in love with her.

MORE INFORMATION: The reason why Christian Nodal separated from Belinda and his relationship with Cristy Nodal

The interpreter of “Love at first sight” is a heartbreaker, due to its hypnotizing beauty that has left more than one enchanted. Proof of this is that his previous partners had tattoos with his face or name, which they happily showed off to the public.

Christian Nodal He is the last boyfriend of the singer who was even close to walking her down the aisle; However, on February 13, both announced their separation through their social networks, leaving those who followed their story speechless. Little by little, the Mexican has been erasing Belinda’s memories, including the tattoos that one day she had thinking that her love would last forever.

The statement about the end of the engagement of the singers surprised everyone (Photo: Christian Nodal / Instagram)

THE LAST TATTOOS THAT CHRISTIAN NODAL REMOVED FROM BELINDA

In the last celebration of the Ours Awardswhere Nodal offered a presentation of his theme “We are no longer nor will we be”, viewers noticed that something looked different on his chest. The characteristic tattoo of Belinda’s eyes was no longer on the front and upper part of her body, but the reddened area could be seen, revealing that the drawing had been intervened.

Belinda’s hand on the tattoo of her eyes on Nodal’s body (Photo: Belinda / Instagram)

THE TATTOO ARTIST VERSION

Raphael Valdezthe renowned tattoo artist of stars like Marc AnthonyKylie Jenner and beckham family, revealed that the singer-songwriter has removed all the tattoos he had related to the actress. It was he himself who was in charge of making the modifications, placing other designs above those that Nodal already had.

The couple ended their relationship after more than a year and a half of dating (Photo: Belinda / Facebook)

HOW DID CHRISTIAN NODAL COVER BELINDA’S TATTOOS?

According to Valdez’s statements to the program “The fat and the skinny”, The last tattoos that the singer erased were the nickname of his ex-girlfriend, located on the side of his face, and a drawing of his eyes, located on his entire chest.

The ‘cover up’ was a hard work of many hours that has not been finished yet: ”I did the one for the neck and the one for the eyes too. It’s another image They were eyes that I had and the eyes are no longer. The only thing I can say is that it was something very complicated, we did last all night tattooing and we haven’t finished it”.

Finally, the four letters (BELI) that he wore on one side of his face were covered by the playing card symbols. “He already has the image on one side of his arm, and it was easy for him to put the same images (on top of the tattoo), since there were four letters, the four symbols to cover it”ended.