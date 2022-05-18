Belinda’s mother makes fun of Christian Nodal and asks him NOT to return to his daughter

No doubt the relationship Come in Belinda Y Christian Nodal She was the most beloved in the middle of the show, since the Mexican naturalized singer has always shown a discreet position with her private life. That is why the love affair he had with the Mexican regional singer gave a lot to talk about because he was very open in showing the love they had, however, everything came to an end and the controversies continued with thousands of theories about the breakup.

Thousands of rumors came to light about the break between Christian Nodal Y Belinda, which affected both stars, but more so the singer of “Luz singravida”, as there were many macho comments that made her feel bad. Therefore your mother, Belinda Schulldid not hesitate to defend her daughter and dedicate a few words to who is now her ex-boyfriend.

Belinda’s mom makes fun of Christian Nodal

It was through various show programs where it was announced that the mom from Belinda does not want her daughter to return with Christian Nodal And, despite the fact that the causes of the couple’s breakup are still unknown, it is known that they did not end on good terms, since it is worth mentioning that both artists unfollowed each other on social networks, as well as deleted all the photographs they had. together.

It all started when the mom from Belinda shared through her Instagram account a video of the also actress singing with Lola Índigo in Spain, in which thousands of comments flooded the publication but one stood out which stated: “Beli is the best, please don’t go back with him anymore Naco de Nodal”.

Although the mother of Belinda He does not usually answer comments, this one did like him, which caused a stir on social networks because he not only reacted but also answered with several applauding hands.

This reaction caused divided opinions among Internet users, because while fans of Belinda they applauded this response, others classified it as hypocritical, because when he was with the singer he was very happy that he was with his daughter.

It is not the first time that the mom from Belinda shows displeasure against Christian Nodal, Well, just when the singer announced the break with the actress, Belinda Schullcondemned disloyalty on the part of the ex-lover of the interpreter of “Sapito”.