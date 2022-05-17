Belinda’s mother reacts to comments where they call Christian Nodal “naco”

Apparently Belinda Schull never liked Christian Nodal as his daughter’s boyfriend, the famous singer Belinda. They had been in a relationship for a few years, they had even committed themselves to a fairly expensive ring that caused surprise among their followers. But at the beginning of 2022 they announced their definitive breakup.

Since then there has been a lot of talk about the couple, if the singer returned the jewel, if Nodal is dating someone else, songs with hints from both and comments from Belinda’s mother. Surprisingly, she has not stopped supporting the messages that Internet users post against the Mexican regional interpreter.

Many have wondered if there is a possibility that the couple resume their relationship, Mrs. Belinda disagrees. He published a video of his daughter singing with Lola Índigo in Spain, highlighting the effort and career that she has forged with a lot of work and talent. But there was a detail in the publication that surprised the singer’s followers.

Belinda’s fans began to like and comment on the publication, but there was one that attracted more attention “Beli is the best, please don’t come back with Nodal’s naco”one user wrote, to which Belinda’s mother replied with several applause emojis.

Belinda Schull reaction

Of course, she opened a debate between those who supported her and others who demanded respect because the relationship (and breakup) belongs to her daughter, hers, assuring her that her entire family benefited from the regional Mexican interpreter during the time they were together .