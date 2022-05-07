Belinda’s mother reveals how her daughter copes with her thunder with Christian Nodal

Belinda has projected an image of a strong woman, especially after the breakup of her commitment to Christian Nodal. In recent weeks, the interpreter of “Bella treason” has shown her best face in the programs in Spain, in which she has shown off her charisma.

Singerwho has kept the details of his separation from Nodal private, He took refuge in his work to deal with the deep mourning at the end of his commitment to the representative of the Mexican regional.

In an interview for “Ventaneando”, Belinda Schüll, mother of the also actress who premieres the series “Welcome to Eden”, assured that this period has served her daughter to compose many themes of love and heartbreak, which, soon, will be able to delight to his followers.

Photo: Screenshot

“What has happened to him… He is writing some impressive songs of heartbreak, of love, that is, all this what he does is that it awakens the soul more, it inspires you because you suffer and well, the truth is, being working is like a lifesaver right now“, said.

She assured that she is grateful to God because her daughter found refuge in music and now she is very focused on her projects, which is why she lives in Spain, where she records the second season of the Netflix series that premiered today in the streaming platform.

“She’s working, right now she’s locked up like on an island because it’s such a cool concept, where they go on a boat, they’re going to kidnap them and they’re going to make them suffer all kinds of things,” revealed Belinda Schull.

Regarding the possibility that Belinda will give herself another chance in love soon, she replied that, for now, she recommended her daughter to concentrate on her work, since she has big projects on the horizon.