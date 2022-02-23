Belinda’s mother’s publication that seems to be against Christian Nodal

Belinda’s mother is already in controversy over the breakup with Nodal.

The rupture between Belinda and Christian Nodal continues to give a lot of what he talks aboutr, and to the wave of comments about it is added that of the singer’s mother, who gave a lot to talk about with a publication that was allegedly addressed to the regional Mexican artist. What did she say she? Here we tell you.

Last weekend, social media went wild after Nodal and Belinda will release songs that refer to heartbreak and spitesituations that apparently resemble the stage they are going through.

However, attention was drawn the singer’s mother, Doña Belinda Schüll, who issued a mysterious story that left Internet users with their mouths open.

It was an image in which his daughter is appreciated. Above her photograph appears the name of the artist and below the word “cabr…”, with the last three letters backwards. Said postcard belongs to the single ‘Mentiras, cabr…’, which was released on February 19.

The theme is a “demo” that some media say is a theme that the singer recorded since 2019, but that was revealed in response to the song recently released by Christian Nodal, “We are not and we will not be anymore.”

In his single, Belinda recounts the apparent awakening of a woman after a love disappointment: “I got tired of your lies, I don’t want your kisses anymore. Save yourself the attempt (…) I just want her to be thinking she’s better than me. I no longer believe in your words… do not ask me for forgiveness”, she is heard in the verses.

Despite the commotion caused by this “war of songs” and the alleged pronouncement of Belinda Schüll, none of the parties involved has decided to provide statements in this regard.

