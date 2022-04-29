Belinda’s reaction to seeing a sexual video during a Spanish program

It is not easy to shock Belindabut in his last interview on Spanish television they have succeeded in discovering the existence of the well-known porn actor Jordi ENP.

It all started with an initially innocent conversation about Spanish and Mexican accents when the actress and singer visited the comedy show ‘La Resistencia’. Belinda complained that in Spain, where she lives now, they believe that Mexicans speak “like they’re in a western movie” and assured that, exaggerating, she could put on a Spanish accent emulating the dubbing in adult films.

From there, the presenter went on to ask him if he knew one of the most famous porn stars in the world, Jordi ENP, who happens to be Spanish, and Belinda assured him that neither his name nor his face was familiar to her when they showed him a Photography. Immediately afterwards, they proceeded to show her a video of the actor and she was stunned because she looked like “a 15-year-old boy.”

“Mom, dad, sorry this is happening. My parents are watching me and I’m here watching sex videos. Is that we had to see this child, it is not normal“, she assured in amazement. And she was slow to recover from the surprise. “It can’t be that what you taught me is real“He added before ending the interview.

Watch the video at minute 6:30

You have to remember that this is the same Belinda who was recorded watching ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ with her grandmother and laughing heartily while the old woman was very surprised by what was happening in the movie.

You may also like:

Belinda and Danna Paola could star in a remake of ‘Mean Girls’

Christian Nodal tells what happened to the huge tattoo of Belinda’s eyes that was made on his chest