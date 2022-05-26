Belinda’s risky photograph with which she defies Instagram restrictions

Belinda She is one of the most beautiful and coveted Latin artists. That is why her breakup with Christian Nodal has given so much to talk about. The Mexican regional singer continues to throw hints on social networks with the actress’s mother, and the controversy seems to have no end.

Who spoke about it was the ex of Belinda, Lupillo Rivera: “The duty of a man is to shut up and move on, that’s what a man of duties does. Then one says if the women have spoken bad things and everything they have said about me I just bless her: ‘God bless you, God take care of you’ and God puts everything on the table alone”.

Regarding the professional field, Belinda is going through a great time. The Netflix series starring the Mexican “Welcome to Eden” recently premiered. And this May 25, it was confirmed that there will be a second season, which leaves its fans very anxious.

In the last hours, Belinda shared a photo to promote their collagen products. “Wonu has an ultralight serum with Collagen, Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E, Elastin and Retinol. The best for my skin in 4 drops. Have you already tried it???” she wrote her in the post.

in the picture of Instagram, the singer posed from the front wearing a white coat below the shoulders. Also, her body and hair were wet; and her face without a drop of makeup. The publication exceeded 54,000 likes and 500 comments. “I’m marrying you, I get a tattoo on my face and everything”, “Go skin” and “Oh, what a beautiful deos!!! Greetings beautiful” were just some of them.