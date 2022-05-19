Entertainment

Belinda’s teeth “inspire” ruthless memes

Photo of James James58 mins ago
0 27 1 minute read

After his ex Nodal revealed that he asked for money even to go to the dentist, Internet users unleashed their imagination to show their version of “before and after”.

“Do you think I can fix my teeth this week? I mean, aren’t you going to get some money this week apart from my parents so I can fix them?” That was the revealing message with which Christian Nodal exposed his ex-fiancée Belinda.

As a result of this, not only speculations were revived about the reason for the breakup of the commitment; or who was the villain of the relationship. But also in an unexpected twist divided the followers between those who fought for them, while others had fun at their expense.

Proof of this is that social networks are covered with the most hilarious and sarcastic memes. In such a way that Belinda’s teeth seem to have inspired Internet users to create their own version of the before and after.

Here are the best memes:

Illustrative and non-commercial image / https://www.instagram.com/p/CduQZ6-ruBV/
Illustrative and non-commercial image / https://www.instagram.com/p/Cdtqi-WpWBD/

Source link

Photo of James James58 mins ago
0 27 1 minute read

Related Articles

Aleida Núñez, the actress dazzles in mini from dressing room

2 mins ago

Game of Thrones: What we really suspected about the departure of actor Iwan Rheon

3 mins ago

Viral video: Shakira beat Jimmy Fallon in a TikTok dance challenge and users went crazy | Colombia | United States | Trend | nnda nnrt | VIRAL

14 mins ago

Anne Hathaway arrived on the Cannes red carpet with an off-white look

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button