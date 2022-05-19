Belinda’s teeth “inspire” ruthless memes

After his ex Nodal revealed that he asked for money even to go to the dentist, Internet users unleashed their imagination to show their version of “before and after”.

“Do you think I can fix my teeth this week? I mean, aren’t you going to get some money this week apart from my parents so I can fix them?” That was the revealing message with which Christian Nodal exposed his ex-fiancée Belinda.

As a result of this, not only speculations were revived about the reason for the breakup of the commitment; or who was the villain of the relationship. But also in an unexpected twist divided the followers between those who fought for them, while others had fun at their expense.

Proof of this is that social networks are covered with the most hilarious and sarcastic memes. In such a way that Belinda’s teeth seem to have inspired Internet users to create their own version of the before and after.

Here are the best memes:

Go to sleep sisters!! or is it going to come out #Belinda no budget for your teeth…. 🤭😂😂😂😂😂#Nodal help help us!!

Ohhh and now who can defend us!!

They are good who knows how 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EvI6J3uq8C – JUANGABRIELA JACKSON 🦋 (@YoZhoy) May 19, 2022

If Nodal doesn’t give Belinda money for the dentist, it could look like this… pic.twitter.com/GuvfZOyAvs – Simpsonito (@SimpsonitoMX) May 18, 2022

Illustrative and non-commercial image / https://www.instagram.com/p/CduQZ6-ruBV/

Illustrative and non-commercial image / https://www.instagram.com/p/Cdtqi-WpWBD/