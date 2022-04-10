Belize could close the route to Cubans as it expressed “concern” about the increase in arrivals

The migratory wave of Cubans to the United States, using the Nicaraguan route, which has had a free visa for these nationals since last November, continues unstoppable. But several countries continue to tighten restrictions, in the face of the wave, also on their land borders, as could be the case of Belize, a country bordering Mexico and Guatemala.

Cubans leave the island after selling all their belongings (houses, cars) on planes bound for Nicaragua and from there follow a route on foot or by truck, avoiding immigration police checkpoints in several Central American countries. In March alone, 32,000 Cubans crossed the border with the United States.

Some, to avoid the busiest route that is Guatemala to Mexico, are entering through Belize, but this could cause the closure or even eliminate current refugee programs, to avoid deportations to the island.

Due to this, the government of Belize has just released an official statement on his “concern” about the increase in the entry of Cubans to his country as a springboard to the United States. Cubans use that nation, to avoid deportation, for its asylum program.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Immigration highlighted that since the reopening of land borders on February 7, 2022, the Department of Border Management and Immigration Services has seen an uptick in the number of Cubans entering Belize by means of irregular.

“These Cuban citizens are using the Refugee Program to avoid repatriation and are being handed over to Aid for Progress,” they said. Shortly after taking refuge, they continue on their way to the United States.

CUBANS IN BELIZE HEADING TO THE UNITED STATES

To date, the department has seen a total of 39 Cuban nationals whose primary goal remains to reach the US-Mexico border using Belize as a transit point.

Most recently, on April 5, 2022, the Belize Police Department’s Mobile Interdiction Team apprehended 16 Cuban nationals who entered through irregular means and turned them over to Immigration. From Belize they insist that they have a “Global Compact” for safe, regular and orderly migration.

How do Cubans apply for asylum in Belize to avoid being deported to Cuba? National asylum systems exist to determine whether asylum seekers deserve and need international protection. In Belize, an asylum seeker begins the process through an asylum application with the Department of Refugees.

Through the asylum procedure, it is determined whether asylum seekers qualify to be recognized as refugees. Those who do not qualify (after an appeal procedure if you wish) can be returned to their respective countries of origin if they have no other immigration option in the country.

“It is important to take into account that the process may take some time to be resolved. Meanwhile, you will have to renew your document that accredits you as an asylum seeker every three (3) months until you get a final answer. And you will not have the ability to apply for a work permit as an asylum seeker,” they say from Belize.