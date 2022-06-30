Bella and Gigi Hadid got a makeover for the Marc Jacobs show

“I would do anything for Marc”, said Gigi Hadid, in the caption of a selfie showing her backstage at the show Marc Jacobs fall-winter 2023. Of course, like the majority of the models present during the parade which took place inside the New York Public Library, she was almost unrecognizable thanks in particular to a complete beauty makeover. Her eyebrows were bleached and a bald head prosthesis and an undercut jet black graphic wig had been fitted over the top’s skull. It was the same for his sister. Bella Hadidwho was an entirely different character when she walked the runway, with a half-shaved head and a voluminous onyx-colored vinyl ballgown.

Beauty according to Marc Jacobs: an important message

As noted Nicole Phelps of vogue Runway, in her account of the show, the shaved sides of their skulls added to the ultra short bangs, recalled the looks created by Sean Young in science fiction film noir blade runner released in 1982. The cyberpunk style cuts, made by the hairdresser Duffy, help from the artist Noel Jacoboni, whose special effects are his favorite field, and who plastered a bald cap suitable for the skulls of the various models, made of a flesh-like material, were a statement in more ways than one. Most striking: As the US Supreme Court apocalyptically strips women of their abortion rights, grabbing a clipper and shaving off a few strategic inches of hair seems like a seductive and expressive liberation. As Marc Jacobs wrote it himself in his notes for the show, quoting then Nietzsche, “We’ve got the art, so we don’t die from the truth.”