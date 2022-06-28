Bella and Gigi Hadid shave their heads at the Marc Jacobs show

Bella and Gigi Hadid totally transformed for the Marc Jacobs Fall 2022 show.

The model sisters walked the New York Public Library Monday looking virtually unrecognizable, thanks to their half-shaved heads and bleached eyebrows.

But don’t worry: the Hadids haven’t really unlocked their locks for the show. Instead, working alongside a team of prosthetic artists, famed hairstylist Duffy used bald caps and jet black wigs with blunt bangs to create the futuristic punk-rock look.

As for platinum brows? It was the real deal, courtesy of makeup artist Diane Kendal.

Bella, 25, loved the look so much that she posted some behind-the-scenes photos of her goth cut on Instagram, confusing more than a few fans in the process.

Bella cut a towering (and bizarre) figure on the catwalk. Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

“Bella, what did they do to you baby?” one asked, while another commented: “I love you but what is it?”

“It gives lisbeth salander,” commented a third, referring to the heroine of “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” by Stieg Larsson, while a fourth simply called her “jumpscare”.

Gigi’s look for the show was identical to her sister’s. Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

Gigi, 27, also shared some Instagram snaps of her look.

The duo’s outfits for the show included a hot pink sweater and towering white platforms for Gigi, and a black vinyl dress paired with dramatic white elbow-length gloves for Bella.

Derek Blasberg posted a photo of Hadid’s fake buzzcut. derekblasberg/Instagram

The sisters often step out in similar looks, most recently wearing swimsuits for a ride around town. But this might just be their most dramatic match moment yet.