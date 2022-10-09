Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski with bold extreme necklines in Milan

The neckline is one of the most subtle and, at the same time, sensual ways to elevate a look. Protagonists of all kinds of bets from the origins of fashion to the present, today they reinvent themselves and take themselves to the extreme. This is what supermodels show Bella Hadid Y Emily Ratajkowskiwho chose them in sophisticated black versions for the same event.

Bella Hadid shocked with a mega neckline at Donatella Versace’s party

After showing off on the catwalk of the Milan Fashion Week from the hand of versace (Gigi’s sister is one of the main muses of Donatella Versace), the model attended a party organized by the designer and stole all eyes with her look.

Bella Hadid paired her low-cut dress with a studded belt. (Photo: Instagram/@bellahadid)

chose a black dress with long sleeves and a prominent v-neckline that extends to the lower part of the belly. She added a rock touch to the bet with a wide black belt embellished with silver studs and finished with violet eye makeup, the same one she wore on the catwalk with a matching wardrobe.

In front of a mirror took several shots of her sensual look all black, which will surely be one of the most imitated and coveted among fashionistas for night bets. In addition, she was photographed out of the league with matching accessories: sunglasses and a format portfolio baguette.

Bella Hadid set a trend at Donatella Versace’s party. (Photo: Instagram/@bellahadid)

Emily Ratajkowski chose a minidress with a V-neckline

The model Emily Ratajkowski also paraded in Milan for Versace and then he was at the same after party as Bella Hadid. And like her colleague, she chose to wear a black dress with a super neckline, in the same peak format and almost to the navel.

Emily Ratajkowski: minidress and extreme shit. (Photo: Instagram/@bellahadid)

Unlike the model used by Bella Hadid, Emily Ratjkowski’s is short and sleeveless, leaving even more skin exposed. As final details, he took violet shadow on the eyelids and a pair of hoop earrings.

It was Bella Hadid herself who shared, in an album of several images, a photo of Emily Ratjkowski in the middle of a party, just for fun. Undoubtedly, the models have a very good relationship and, in addition to sharing the catwalk, they share fashion bets and set trends in unison.

