Bella Hadid and Jessica Alba honored at the 2022 Golden Heart Awards

The annual God’s Love We Deliver Awards, presented by Michael Kors, were hosted by Billy Porter and featured a surprise performance by Lea Michele.

On a warm and rainy fall Monday night, guests in their best and shiniest Michael Kors gathered on Manhattan’s West Side for the annual Golden Heart Awards for the charity God’s Love We Deliver.

The event, now in its sixteenth year, was hosted by past honoree Billy Porter, and this year recognized Bella Hadid with the Heart of Gold Award for Mental Health Advocacy, Jessica Alba with the Michael Kors Award for Philanthropy Outstanding, to Huma Abedin with the Heart of Gold Award for Outstanding Leadership and Karen Pearl of God’s Love with the Golden Heart Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Guests enjoyed a cocktail hour hosted by The Carlyle hotel’s Bemelmans Bar, with bartenders dressed in signature Bemelmans red coats, a piano performance and the bar’s famous martini. In addition to the honorees, the likes of Lea Michele, Freida Pinto, Paloma Elsesser, Georgina Chapman, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Nicky Hilton Rothschild and more attended.