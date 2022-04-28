Bella Hadid brings this Y2K accessory up to date for less than 10€

Bella Hadid once again revived the trend. From ultra retro butterfly clips to scrunchies, via XXL headbands, 90’s – 00’s hair accessories are definitely back and she knows it. It is to the model that we owe the comeback of one of the most kitsch accessories of the genre, the one that is probably waiting wisely at the bottom of one of your drawers for you to deign to reuse it. The nostalgic trend that brought the 2000s back into fashion is not going away any time soon, it might be time to bring it out and get back to it once and for all.

The top model sported the famous, one and onlyplastic stretch comb headband over her deep brown hair on her sister’s 27th birthday, Gigi Hadid. Adding a touch of nostalgia to an already very retro look (her striped mini skirt/vest set with lace edging was to die for), Bella Hadid once again proves her love for the 2000s. She could have opted for the silk scarf, the zigzag stripe or even the sequined locks of which she is a fan. Instead, she chooses an option more sleek, more refined, simpler but still just as trendy. She finally chose the best accessory to complete her ultra sexy retro look.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 23: Bella Hadid arrives at Gigi Hadid’s 27th birthday party at Zero Bond on April 23, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)Gotham

more than one fan

Another example, which made the rounds of social networks in a fraction of a second: Alexa Half in her role as Maddy on the hit HBO series, Euphoria. In her first appearance in Season 2, she wears that same elastic headband, a cut-out little black dress, long matching gloves, and a pair of knee-high sequined strappy heels. Result ? A simple, sexy and very Y2K combo.