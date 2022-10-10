Entertainment

Bella Hadid dares the 100% transparent lace dress in the streets of New York

Bella Hadid celebrates its 26th birthday! To celebrate her birthday, the model organized a dinner at the Italian restaurant Lucali in New York surrounded by her family, including her sister gigi and his mother Yolandabut also of her boyfriend, Marc Kalman.

Bella Hadid bets on a transparent dress

Like he usually does, Bella Hadid gave us a fashion demonstration worthy of her status as a model and fashion inspiration for an entire generation. Audacious, she was! The one who dominated the last Spring-Summer 2023 Fashion Week, parading for many designers like Coperni (where a dress was painted on her body), Thom Browne, Chloeor Sacai, opted for a 100% lace dress where transparency was required. She associated this model with an XXL leather jacket worn so effortless. His sister gigimeanwhile, wore one outfit at a time casual and chic: a black crop top, a leather blazer, a trompe l’oeil denim dress, and a pair of leather boots.

