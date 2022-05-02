Bella Hadid dares the apparent thong in the streets of New York

Bella Hadid continues to appropriate the trends of the 2000s. Latest? The exposed thong, which rose to the top of trends in the late 1990s, crossing with momentum the following decade. Worn very high on the hips, very visible, it has become over the years a feminist banner. Determined to come back in force, he is now endorsed by personalities like Adut Akech, Emily Ratajkowskior Cardi B.

Paris Hilton’s y2k style in 20 shots

Leather and exposed thong for Bella Hadid

As she went to a fitting for the Met Gala to be held, we recall, this Monday, May 2 in New York, Bella Hadid opted for a total black look where the sexy was in order. Flared leather pants, a structured crop top, a necklace Chanel beaded and of course, the centerpiece: a thong pulled up well above the hips. To best match the y2k madness, the top, who cultivates an increasingly athleisure off-duty style, displayed her stainless glasses straight out of the saga Matrix. You may have missed it, but it’s not the first time Bella Hadid succumbs to this tendency. In August 2020, she already appeared with an apparent thong on Instagram, triggering hundreds of comments. A new fashion statement validated by the editorial staff of Vogue!