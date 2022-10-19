Bella Hadid disagrees with the romance of her sister Gigi and Leo DiCaprio

Leonardo Dicaprio Y Gigi Hadid They have grabbed all the headlines after their romance was confirmed. It all started when the actor broke his relationship of years with the Argentine Camila Morrone. Just a few weeks later, the Oscar winner was caught dating the model, even once the media confirmed that they were in the same hotel.

Gigi Hadid’s sister Beautiful, ruled on this romance that is being commented on more and more on social networks every day. According to international media, the 26-year-old model feels that her older sister is “too good” for Leonardo Dicaprio and that he doesn’t like the way they started their romance.

A source close to the model confirmed to Heat magazine that “Beautiful he thinks Gigi is too good for Leo and the way he jumped at Gigi seemingly without thinking about his previous girlfriend gives Bella the creeps.

The source also indicated that Bella Hadid He would have told Gigi to focus on her role as a mother and not get caught by one of the “biggest model hunters” in Hollywood. However, the source claimed that Gigi has made it clear that she will continue to see Leonardo DiCaprio, even though her family disagrees.

HOW DID THE ROMANCE RUMOR START?

As the Daily Mail reported, Gigi Hadid27 years old, and Leonardo Dicaprio, 47, attended an event at Casa Cipriani during New York Fashion Week. Photos showed the duo getting close to each other while chatting at the party.

“Leo has been asking mutual friends about Gigi and wants to meet her,” a source close to the ‘Don’t Look Up’ star explained in September. “They’ve been out a few times and he’s interested. Gigi is having fun. She’s not interested in anything serious,” she added.

